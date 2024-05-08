Romanian President is ready to discuss sending Patriot systems to Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Romanian President is ready to discuss sending Patriot systems to Ukraine

Iohannis and Biden
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis said that he is open to discussing sending the Patriot missile system to Ukraine.

Romania will discuss the transfer of the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine

Romanian President Iohannis told reporters in Washington after a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

For the past few weeks, there has been a debate about who might send Patriot systems to Ukraine. President Biden brought it up ... during our meeting, and I said I was open to discussion. I have to discuss this with the Supreme Defense Council to see what we can offer and what we can get in return because leaving Romania without air defence is unacceptable.

Klaus Ioannis

Klaus Ioannis

President of Romania

According to Reuters, Romania signed a deal to buy the Patriots worth US$4 billion in 2017, with the first shipment delivered in 2020.

Romania has one battery of this air defense system in operation, but Iohannis said the discussion was about another battery that is almost ready.

The White House said Biden thanked Romania for its commitment to the security of NATO's eastern flank, including the Black Sea region, and applauded its defence investment, which exceeds NATO's spending target of 2 per cent of GDP.

Ukraine calls for more air defence.

In April, after the massive Russian attack on Ukraine's energy system, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems.

Germany has promised to supply an additional Patriot battery, and Spain will supply Patriot anti-aircraft missiles.

Other European countries, including Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Sweden, also have Patriot systems. However, Greece and Poland have already said they cannot transfer air defence to Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Spain agrees to provide missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine
Patriot air defence system
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Expert explains why Israel rejects Patriot air defence system
Patriot
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NYT journalists say Patriot to arrive in Ukraine in two months
MRLS Patriot

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?