US intelligence has evidence of a key role played by the RT propaganda media in spreading Kremlin narratives. Soon, the Biden administration will announce large-scale efforts aimed at weakening the influence of the Russian special services in the opinion of the world public.

The US knows that RT participates in Russian intelligence operations

The State Department already has information about the classified data of American intelligence about the pro-Kremlin media RT. The USA will soon officially make them public.

American spies managed to find out that this media is fully integrated into the intelligence operations of the Russian Federation in various countries of the world.

After the announcement of the classified data, Washington will begin a diplomatic campaign. It will provide countries with more information about the risks associated with RT activities.

For more than a year, the Russian government introduced a special unit in the media that collected information around the world. It is not only about the spread of fakes, but also about influencing public opinion and even military procurement.

American diplomats hope to create a coalition of countries to jointly solve the problem.

The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on RT

In early September, the agency imposed sanctions against media propagandists. Editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan and her deputies were also included in the "black list".

The Ministry of Finance accused RT propagandists of interfering in the US presidential election. Russian "journalists" spread propaganda and deep fakes created with the help of a neural network.

The states also blocked 32 fake websites that spread pro-Kremlin narratives. Among them are clones of such well-known publications as the Washington Post, Le Monde, Reuters and Bild.

Pages of these publications were also created in social networks, but they duplicated information with certain changes. These accounts were also deactivated.