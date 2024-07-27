Russia abducted a thousand children from the TOT of the Kherson region for "rehabilitation" in Kabardino-Balkaria

The Russians took another thousand children from the Kherson region allegedly to recuperate in Kabardino-Balkaria. This was reported by the Ombudsman of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets.

Russia abducted Ukrainian children from the TOT of the Kherson region allegedly for "rehabilitation"

The Russians took 1,000 children from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region to Kabardino-Balkaria for "rehabilitation".

This was stated by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

For more than two years since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian children aged 6.5 to 16 have been systematically transported by the aggressor country thousands of kilometers from home to get to know the "beauty" of the Russian region, which has taken over the Kherson region. Dmytro Lubinets Ombudsman of Ukraine

Most of these children have parents who, in turn, are likely to give permission for the child to be removed. However, the extent to which such a choice is free in the conditions of occupation remains an open question. Share

Lubinets also noted that during such trips, children are forced to adopt not only the culture and traditions of the enemy state.

A powerful resource is involved there to destroy their Ukrainian identity, which in turn is a component of the genocidal policy of the Russian Federation.

As Lubinets noted, the enemy has been illegally taking Ukrainian children from Ukrainian territories since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. At the same time, the process of returning such children home is difficult and long.

Such actions grossly violate children's rights and international standards of human rights protection. Ukraine continues to insist on the need to obtain access for international organizations to the International Criminal Court and bring those guilty of violating the rights of Ukrainian children to justice. Share

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Mutilated Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.