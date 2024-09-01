According to the Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Serhii Ryabkov, the aggressor country intends to change its nuclear doctrine based on the analysis of recent conflicts and actions of the West.

The Kremlin is once again trying to scare the international community

The Russian diplomat began to claim that the work on changing the nuclear doctrine is currently ongoing and allegedly at an "advanced stage."

According to him, the correction is due to the study and analysis of the experience of conflict development in recent years.

In addition, Serhiy Ryabkov cynically blamed everything on the West, which, they say, is pushing Russia to escalate.

Currently, the process of proving the relevant document is underway, but it is still too early to talk about the specific terms of its completion. The time of completion of this work is a rather difficult question, taking into account the fact that it is about the most important aspects of ensuring our national security, he said. Share

According to the Russian diplomat, the actions of the West raise the question of bringing the nuclear doctrine of the Russian Federation into line with the needs, because, they say, new challenges are emerging.

What did Putin say about this?

Previously, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, claimed that the Russian nuclear doctrine is a living instrument that can be amended if necessary.

Moreover, the dictator cynically lied that the Kremlin did not want the escalation in the international arena to end with an exchange of nuclear strikes.

What is important to understand, according to the "Basics of the State Policy of the Russian Federation in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence from 2020", the use of nuclear weapons by Russia is possible: