According to the Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Serhii Ryabkov, the aggressor country intends to change its nuclear doctrine based on the analysis of recent conflicts and actions of the West.
Points of attention
- The announced changes are allegedly aimed at ensuring national security and responding to new challenges.
- Dictator Putin has already endorsed a plan to change Russia's nuclear doctrine.
- The use of nuclear weapons by Russia is possible in completely different scenarios.
The Kremlin is once again trying to scare the international community
The Russian diplomat began to claim that the work on changing the nuclear doctrine is currently ongoing and allegedly at an "advanced stage."
According to him, the correction is due to the study and analysis of the experience of conflict development in recent years.
In addition, Serhiy Ryabkov cynically blamed everything on the West, which, they say, is pushing Russia to escalate.
According to the Russian diplomat, the actions of the West raise the question of bringing the nuclear doctrine of the Russian Federation into line with the needs, because, they say, new challenges are emerging.
What did Putin say about this?
Previously, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, claimed that the Russian nuclear doctrine is a living instrument that can be amended if necessary.
Moreover, the dictator cynically lied that the Kremlin did not want the escalation in the international arena to end with an exchange of nuclear strikes.
What is important to understand, according to the "Basics of the State Policy of the Russian Federation in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence from 2020", the use of nuclear weapons by Russia is possible:
in the event that the enemy uses this or other types of weapons of mass destruction against the Russian Federation and its allies, the receipt of reliable information about the launch of ballistic missiles to attack Russia and its allies,
the impact of the adversary on the objects necessary for the corresponding actions of nuclear forces,
in the case of aggression against the Russian Federation with the use of conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened.
