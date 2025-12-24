Russia attacked a thermal power plant in the suburbs of Kharkiv — one person was killed and more than 10 were injured
Ukraine
Igor Terekhov
Kharkiv
A Russian strike on a thermal power plant in the Kharkiv region on the morning of December 24 killed one person and injured 13 others.

  • Russia launched a series of targeted strikes on a thermal power plant in the nearest suburb of Kharkiv.
  • The attack left one person dead and 13 injured.

This was announced by the city mayor Igor Terekhov.

The enemy launched a series of targeted strikes on a thermal power plant in the nearest suburb of Kharkiv. This led to a significant drop in voltage in the city, which directly affected the heat supply and the operation of public transport. Unfortunately, one person was killed. There are injured.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov, reported that one person was killed as a result of missile strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Another 11 people were injured to varying degrees of severity.

The injured have been hospitalized, and all are receiving highly qualified medical care, the head of the OVA added.

Later, the number of wounded increased.

As of now, a total of 13 injured and one dead are known. All of the victims have been hospitalized.

Now all specialized services are conducting fault finding and determining the real scale of the destruction. Transport workers are already working to stabilize the situation. Metro traffic has been restored. Emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced by KharkivOblenergo. I ask you to treat the situation with understanding. It is important to trust specialists who perform their work in extremely difficult conditions, - added Terekhov.

Ukraine
