Russia attacked energy facilities in 7 regions of Ukraine at night — there are significant power outages

On the night of January 12, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in seven regions at once, causing significant power outages for users.

7 regions of Ukraine have power outages due to nighttime attacks by the Russia

This night, the enemy struck another blow to the Ukrainian energy sector. As a result of the attack, consumers in Odessa, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions were left without electricity, said Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak.

According to him, power engineers began emergency restoration work at night. Thus, repair work continues in the Odessa and Zhytomyr regions to restore power to consumers.

In addition, in Chernihiv region, as a result of shelling, the enemy damaged an energy infrastructure facility. A number of settlements were left without electricity. Restoration of power supply will begin as soon as the security situation allows. Share

Restoration work is ongoing in Kyiv and Kyiv region. Emergency shutdowns are in effect on parts of the right and left banks. A gradual transition from emergency restrictions to projected hourly shutdown schedules is underway.

Due to adverse weather conditions, 161 settlements in Kyiv region, 48 in Zakarpattia region, 36 in Dnipropetrovsk region, and 15 in Chernihiv region were without power. Repair crews of the regional energy company are working to restore damaged lines.

According to Andarak, most regions currently have hourly outage schedules. Emergency schedules are in place in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Odessa, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions. Their duration may depend on a significant drop in air temperature.