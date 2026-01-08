Blackout after shelling. Power supply restored in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions — Kuleba

In the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions, which were almost completely cut off from power as a result of Russian strikes on the evening of January 7, as of the morning of January 8, network restoration is underway.

Network restoration continues in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions after enemy attacks

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

Repair work continues in the Dnipropetrovsk region to restore heat and water supply to over a million subscribers.

As of now, centralized systems in several settlements have been partially restored, and crews are working in an intensified mode. The left bank of the Dnieper River has low-pressure water. Social and critical infrastructure facilities are on backup power.

In Zaporizhia, repair crews worked all night, electricity has been restored, heat and water supply to homes continues. Boiler rooms are powered and operating normally. Share

The railway in these areas also continues to operate.

In Zaporizhia region, power supply to strategic infrastructure has been restored. Trains are running as usual. Oleksiy Kuleba Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development

All trains in the power-cut Dnipro and the region continue to run on thermal power. The stations are also powered by generators, and inviolability points are working.