Blackout after shelling. Power supply restored in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions — Kuleba
Blackout after shelling. Power supply restored in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions — Kuleba

Олексій Кулеба
Zaporizhia
In the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions, which were almost completely cut off from power as a result of Russian strikes on the evening of January 7, as of the morning of January 8, network restoration is underway.

Points of attention

  • Repair crews are actively working to restore heat and water for over a million subscribers in the Dnipropetrovsk region after blackout caused by shelling.
  • Power supply restoration is underway in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions following enemy attacks with repair work ongoing to ensure normal operation of essential infrastructure facilities.

Network restoration continues in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions after enemy attacks

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

Repair work continues in the Dnipropetrovsk region to restore heat and water supply to over a million subscribers.

As of now, centralized systems in several settlements have been partially restored, and crews are working in an intensified mode. The left bank of the Dnieper River has low-pressure water. Social and critical infrastructure facilities are on backup power.

In Zaporizhia, repair crews worked all night, electricity has been restored, heat and water supply to homes continues. Boiler rooms are powered and operating normally.

The railway in these areas also continues to operate.

In Zaporizhia region, power supply to strategic infrastructure has been restored. Trains are running as usual.

Oleksiy Kuleba

Oleksiy Kuleba

Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development

All trains in the power-cut Dnipro and the region continue to run on thermal power. The stations are also powered by generators, and inviolability points are working.

We thank all the power engineers, utility companies, heads of the OVA, communities of Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions for their round-the-clock work, even during air raids. Restoration is ongoing.

