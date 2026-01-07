Russia's attack on the Dnipro — children and adults were injured

Seven local residents, including two children, were injured in a massive nighttime attack by Russian drones on the Dnipro River, according to the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.
Consequences of the Russian Federation's new attack on the Dnieper
According to local authorities, at around 10:00 PM on January 6, the enemy again sent drones to the Dnipropetrovsk region.
At around 11:00 PM, it became known that a high-rise building in the city was hit by the Russian army and was damaged.
Moreover, fires broke out in the kindergarten and vocational school areas.
According to him, several fires broke out in the city due to the enemy attack — the fire has already been extinguished.
This time, the Russian invaders damaged high-rise buildings, a private house, administrative buildings, cars, infrastructure, and a gas pipeline.
Ukrainian defenders were able to successfully neutralize 27 enemy drones over the region.
