Russia's attack on the Dnipro — children and adults were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's attack on the Dnipro — children and adults were injured

Consequences of the Russian Federation's new attack on the Dnieper
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

Seven local residents, including two children, were injured in a massive nighttime attack by Russian drones on the Dnipro River, according to the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Points of attention

  • The Russian invaders targeted various locations in the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction and injuries.
  • The continuous attacks by the aggressor pose a significant threat to the safety and well-being of the residents in the area.

Consequences of the Russian Federation's new attack on the Dnieper

According to local authorities, at around 10:00 PM on January 6, the enemy again sent drones to the Dnipropetrovsk region.

At around 11:00 PM, it became known that a high-rise building in the city was hit by the Russian army and was damaged.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA

Moreover, fires broke out in the kindergarten and vocational school areas.

Seven people, including two children, were injured in a massive drone attack in Dnipro overnight. An 8-year-old girl will recover at home, while a 16-year-old was taken to a hospital in moderate condition.

Vladyslav Haivanenko

Vladyslav Haivanenko

Acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration

Photo: dnipropetrovskODA

According to him, several fires broke out in the city due to the enemy attack — the fire has already been extinguished.

This time, the Russian invaders damaged high-rise buildings, a private house, administrative buildings, cars, infrastructure, and a gas pipeline.

Photo: dnipropetrovskODA

The aggressor's UAV also hit the Vasylkivska community of the Synelnyky district. A private residence was set on fire there. The enemy shelled Nikopol with artillery, added Haivanenko.

Ukrainian defenders were able to successfully neutralize 27 enemy drones over the region.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 95 drones — 81 targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Security guarantees for Ukraine — the text of the declaration has been published
Elysee Palace
Security guarantees for Ukraine - what will they be?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine defeated 3 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine defeated 3 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?