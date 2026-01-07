Russia's attack on the Dnipro — children and adults were injured

Seven local residents, including two children, were injured in a massive nighttime attack by Russian drones on the Dnipro River, according to the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Consequences of the Russian Federation's new attack on the Dnieper

According to local authorities, at around 10:00 PM on January 6, the enemy again sent drones to the Dnipropetrovsk region.

At around 11:00 PM, it became known that a high-rise building in the city was hit by the Russian army and was damaged.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA

Moreover, fires broke out in the kindergarten and vocational school areas.

Seven people, including two children, were injured in a massive drone attack in Dnipro overnight. An 8-year-old girl will recover at home, while a 16-year-old was taken to a hospital in moderate condition. Vladyslav Haivanenko Acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration

Photo: dnipropetrovskODA

According to him, several fires broke out in the city due to the enemy attack — the fire has already been extinguished.

This time, the Russian invaders damaged high-rise buildings, a private house, administrative buildings, cars, infrastructure, and a gas pipeline.

Photo: dnipropetrovskODA

The aggressor's UAV also hit the Vasylkivska community of the Synelnyky district. A private residence was set on fire there. The enemy shelled Nikopol with artillery, added Haivanenko. Share

Ukrainian defenders were able to successfully neutralize 27 enemy drones over the region.