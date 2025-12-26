Russia attacked Uman with a cruise missile — six people were injured

On the afternoon of December 26, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Uman, Cherkasy region, injuring six people, including two children.

Russia attacked Uman: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy OVA, Ihor Taburets.

Uman. Closer to noon, the enemy launched a missile strike on the city. According to emergency services, we currently have six injured. Among them are two children. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. There is damage to residential infrastructure. All necessary services are working.

Medics are providing assistance to the injured residents. Fortunately, all six are not seriously injured.