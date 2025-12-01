Russian missile strike on the Dnipro — the number of victims has almost tripled

Four people were killed and 22 others were injured in a missile strike on the Dnipro on the morning of December 1. Photos of the aftermath of the ballistic attack on the city have also emerged.

This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladislav Gaivanenko.

Four people have already died in Dnipro. Sincere condolences to the families... 22 injured. Doctors are providing all of them with the necessary medical care.

According to Haivanenko, three of them are receiving outpatient treatment, the rest are hospitalized. Six of the injured are in serious condition.

A rescue operation is currently underway. Previously, service stations and businesses were damaged.

Consequences of the Russian attack on the Dnieper

As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council clarified, Russia struck the city with a ballistic missile.