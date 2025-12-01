Russian missile strike on the Dnipro — the number of victims has almost tripled

Four people were killed and 22 others were injured in a missile strike on the Dnipro on the morning of December 1. Photos of the aftermath of the ballistic attack on the city have also emerged.
Points of attention
- Four people were killed and 22 others injured in the Russian missile strike on the Dnipro with six of the injured in serious condition.
- Rescue operations are in progress, and victims are receiving necessary medical care and support.
- The aftermath of the ballistic attack on the city has caused significant damage to service stations and businesses.
22 people injured in Dnipro due to Russian missile strike
This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladislav Gaivanenko.
Four people have already died in Dnipro. Sincere condolences to the families... 22 injured. Doctors are providing all of them with the necessary medical care.
A rescue operation is currently underway. Previously, service stations and businesses were damaged.
As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council clarified, Russia struck the city with a ballistic missile.
