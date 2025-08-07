Russia launched a massive UAV strike on the Dnieper and the region — there are casualties
Russia launched a massive UAV strike on the Dnieper and the region — there are casualties

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Dnipro
Last night, Russian invaders attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with strike drones. The shelling damaged residential infrastructure and injured civilians.

  • Russian forces launched a UAV strike on the Dnieper River and the Dnipropetrovsk region, leading to casualties and damage to residential infrastructure.
  • Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA reported the shooting down of 33 enemy drones and the negative consequences of the attack, including fires and destruction of buildings.
  • The aftermath of the Russian attack extended to various areas in the region, such as Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih, and others, with houses and transport suffering damages from the shelling.

Russia attacked the Dnipro and the region: there are wounded

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, air defense forces shot down 33 enemy drones in the region overnight.

Four people were injured in the attack in Dnipro. A 43-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The OVA chairman also added that several fires had been started due to the strikes.

In particular, the administrative building was on fire and 12 cars were destroyed, and another 17 were damaged.

8 residential buildings were also damaged, one private residence was destroyed. There is destruction on the territory of a transport enterprise.

Dnipro after the Russian attack

Consequences of the Russian Federation's attack on the regions of the region:

  • A summer house and a car were set on fire in Pavlohrad.

  • In the Kryvyi Rih district, there is a building that is not in use, and in Kryvyi Rih itself, there is a modular building.

  • In the Synelnyky district, the roof of a lyceum and dry grass caught fire as a result of shelling. A private home and a car were damaged.

  • The enemy was firing artillery and UAVs across the Nikopol district. It was loud in the district center, Marhanetska, Myrivska, and Pokrovska communities.

In addition to the total damage in the area, 8 private houses and a five-story building, cars were added. Infrastructure, an administrative building, and an enterprise were damaged. The library burned.

