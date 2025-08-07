Russia launched a massive UAV strike on the Dnieper and the region — there are casualties

Last night, Russian invaders attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with strike drones. The shelling damaged residential infrastructure and injured civilians.

Russia attacked the Dnipro and the region: there are wounded

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, air defense forces shot down 33 enemy drones in the region overnight.

Four people were injured in the attack in Dnipro. A 43-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were hospitalized in moderate condition. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The OVA chairman also added that several fires had been started due to the strikes.

In particular, the administrative building was on fire and 12 cars were destroyed, and another 17 were damaged.

8 residential buildings were also damaged, one private residence was destroyed. There is destruction on the territory of a transport enterprise.

Dnipro after the Russian attack

Consequences of the Russian Federation's attack on the regions of the region:

A summer house and a car were set on fire in Pavlohrad.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, there is a building that is not in use, and in Kryvyi Rih itself, there is a modular building.

In the Synelnyky district, the roof of a lyceum and dry grass caught fire as a result of shelling. A private home and a car were damaged.

The enemy was firing artillery and UAVs across the Nikopol district. It was loud in the district center, Marhanetska, Myrivska, and Pokrovska communities.