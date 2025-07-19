Russia launched a missile strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region — there are deaths and destruction

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops fired a missile at the Vasylkivska community of the Synelnyky district on July 19, killing two people.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

The aggressor hit the Vasylkivska community of the Synelnyky district with a missile. Unfortunately, there are also casualties. According to preliminary information, there are two of them. Condolences to the family and friends. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

According to him, the rocket attack destroyed a clinic, a school, and a cultural institution. In addition, private homes were damaged and cars caught fire.

The consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.