Russia launched a missile strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region — there are deaths and destruction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia launched a missile strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region — there are deaths and destruction

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Dnipropetrovsk region
Читати українською

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops fired a missile at the Vasylkivska community of the Synelnyky district on July 19, killing two people.

Points of attention

  • Russia's missile strike on the Vasylkivska community in the Synelnyky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region resulted in the loss of two lives.
  • The devastating consequences of the attack included the destruction of a clinic, a school, a cultural institution, and private homes, as well as damage to vehicles.
  • The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, confirmed the casualties and the extent of destruction caused by the missile strike.

Russia killed two people in Dnipropetrovsk region

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

The aggressor hit the Vasylkivska community of the Synelnyky district with a missile. Unfortunately, there are also casualties. According to preliminary information, there are two of them. Condolences to the family and friends.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

According to him, the rocket attack destroyed a clinic, a school, and a cultural institution. In addition, private homes were damaged and cars caught fire.

The consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions — three dead
State Emergency Service
Russia continues to kill civilians
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
There are victims again in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?