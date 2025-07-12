Russia attacked Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions — three dead

On July 12, Russian invaders continued to terrorize Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions. A 27-year-old woman died in Nikopol as a result of shelling. Two victims are currently known in Sumy region.

Russia continues to kill civilians

The head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the consequences of the enemy's new attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

A 27-year-old woman died in Nikopol. The enemy killed her by shelling the city with heavy artillery. Condolences to the family... — he stated. Share

In addition, it is noted that two more civilians were injured: a 35-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition, and an 86-year-old woman is receiving outpatient treatment.

Russian invaders once again damaged private homes, outbuildings, cars, and power lines.

At around 1:00 PM, the Russian army struck a guided bomb on the territory of the Sumy community.

This information was officially confirmed by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Grigorov.

Previously, two residents of one of the villages of the Velikochernechny district were killed as a result of a guided bomb strike, the report says. Share

In addition, it is noted that residential buildings were also destroyed and damaged as a result of the impact.