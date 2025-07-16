Russians shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and injured

On July 16, the Dnipropetrovsk region again came under fire from the Russian occupiers. According to the latest data, a local resident died as a result of enemy shelling. Another 5 civilians were injured.
Points of attention
- Energy infrastructure was targeted during the attack, with ongoing efforts to restore power supply in areas like Kryvyi Rih.
- A total of 15 people, including a child, were reported injured in the Russian shelling.
There are victims again in the Dnipropetrovsk region
The head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the current situation in the region.
According to him, on July 16, a woman was killed by Russian invaders in Nikopol.
What is important to understand is that the tragedy was caused by the artillery shelling of the city by the Russian army in the morning.
In addition, damage is reported to a bank, a hairdresser, shops, a sports club, a pharmacy, and a high-rise building.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has already reacted to the new massive attack that Russia carried out on the night of July 15-16.
As the head of state noted, the elimination of the consequences of the nightly Russian shelling is ongoing. The Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odessa regions were under the main attack.
According to him, 15 people were injured, including one child.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-