Russians shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and injured

On July 16, the Dnipropetrovsk region again came under fire from the Russian occupiers. According to the latest data, a local resident died as a result of enemy shelling. Another 5 civilians were injured.

There are victims again in the Dnipropetrovsk region

The head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the current situation in the region.

According to him, on July 16, a woman was killed by Russian invaders in Nikopol.

What is important to understand is that the tragedy was caused by the artillery shelling of the city by the Russian army in the morning.

Another 5 people were injured in the attack. Two women were hospitalized. The 78-year-old woman is in “serious” condition. The 69-year-old woman is in moderate condition. The rest are receiving outpatient treatment. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

In addition, damage is reported to a bank, a hairdresser, shops, a sports club, a pharmacy, and a high-rise building.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has already reacted to the new massive attack that Russia carried out on the night of July 15-16.

As the head of state noted, the elimination of the consequences of the nightly Russian shelling is ongoing. The Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odessa regions were under the main attack.

One of the targets was, in particular, the energy infrastructure. Now they are trying their best to restore everything in Kryvyi Rih, the power supply will be restored during today. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, 15 people were injured, including one child.