Ukrainian soldiers hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 16, 2025
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have successfully attacked six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three command posts, two air defense systems, and one artillery system of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • Recent attacks by the enemy involved a high number of missile strikes, air attacks, guided aerial bombs, rocket launcher systems, and kamikaze drones.
  • The ongoing conflicts highlight the intensity and scale of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 16, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 07/16/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,037,460 (+1,170) people,

  • tanks — 11,025 (+3) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,995 (+2) units,

  • artillery systems — 30,395 (+49) units,

  • MLRS — 1,440 (+0) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,196 (+2) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 46,164 (+284) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 55,229 (+82) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Russian invaders launched two missile and 54 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, using two missiles and dropping 86 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 5,574 attacks, 68 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,869 kamikaze drones for attacks.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ballistics and 400 drones. First details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU liquidated Russian operators of the Skat 350M UAV
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the new GUR operation?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: MI-8 helicopter crashes in Russia
Russia loses another helicopter

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?