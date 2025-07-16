Ukrainian soldiers hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have successfully attacked six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three command posts, two air defense systems, and one artillery system of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- Recent attacks by the enemy involved a high number of missile strikes, air attacks, guided aerial bombs, rocket launcher systems, and kamikaze drones.
- The ongoing conflicts highlight the intensity and scale of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.
Losses of the Russian army as of July 16, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 07/16/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,037,460 (+1,170) people,
tanks — 11,025 (+3) units,
armored combat vehicles — 22,995 (+2) units,
artillery systems — 30,395 (+49) units,
MLRS — 1,440 (+0) units,
air defense systems — 1,196 (+2) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 46,164 (+284) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 55,229 (+82) units.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Russian invaders launched two missile and 54 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, using two missiles and dropping 86 guided aerial bombs.
Moreover, the enemy carried out 5,574 attacks, 68 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,869 kamikaze drones for attacks.
