As the Security Service of Ukraine managed to find out, Russian special services blew up their own recruited terrorist in the TPC building in Rivne on February 1.
- Russian special services were carefully preparing for a new terrorist attack in Ukraine.
- The eliminated terrorist turned out to be an unemployed man from the Zhytomyr region, who was recruited by Russian special services through social networks.
Russia kills its own agents for sabotage in Ukraine
The SBU draws attention to the fact that Russian special services involved a "secretly" recruited agent in organizing a new terrorist attack in the Rivne Regional TPC/
As Ukrainian special services managed to find out, the eliminated enemy agent was a 21-year-old unemployed man from the Zhytomyr region, who was looking for quick money on social networks.
The terrorist arrived in Rivne with an improvised explosive device (IED), which he hid in a backpack.
The SBU notes that the explosive device was equipped with a mobile phone to which Russian special services had remote access.
