As the Security Service of Ukraine managed to find out, Russian special services blew up their own recruited terrorist in the TPC building in Rivne on February 1.

Russia kills its own agents for sabotage in Ukraine

The SBU draws attention to the fact that Russian special services involved a "secretly" recruited agent in organizing a new terrorist attack in the Rivne Regional TPC/

The man was deliberately blown up along with the explosives he carried inside the building. As a result of the incident, the terrorist died on the spot, and 8 servicemen were injured to varying degrees. Share

As Ukrainian special services managed to find out, the eliminated enemy agent was a 21-year-old unemployed man from the Zhytomyr region, who was looking for quick money on social networks.

The terrorist arrived in Rivne with an improvised explosive device (IED), which he hid in a backpack.

The SBU notes that the explosive device was equipped with a mobile phone to which Russian special services had remote access.