Russia blew up its own agent in the Rivne TPC building
Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
As the Security Service of Ukraine managed to find out, Russian special services blew up their own recruited terrorist in the TPC building in Rivne on February 1.

Points of attention

  • Russian special services were carefully preparing for a new terrorist attack in Ukraine.
  • The eliminated terrorist turned out to be an unemployed man from the Zhytomyr region, who was recruited by Russian special services through social networks.

The SBU draws attention to the fact that Russian special services involved a "secretly" recruited agent in organizing a new terrorist attack in the Rivne Regional TPC/

The man was deliberately blown up along with the explosives he carried inside the building. As a result of the incident, the terrorist died on the spot, and 8 servicemen were injured to varying degrees.

As Ukrainian special services managed to find out, the eliminated enemy agent was a 21-year-old unemployed man from the Zhytomyr region, who was looking for quick money on social networks.

The terrorist arrived in Rivne with an improvised explosive device (IED), which he hid in a backpack.

The SBU notes that the explosive device was equipped with a mobile phone to which Russian special services had remote access.

The suspect held another "remote control" gadget in his hands when he entered the CCC building. Using his phone's camera, Russian special services recorded the moment the agent entered the building with the explosives and immediately activated the SVP via a call.

