Russia brainwashing its soldiers with Stalin's doctrines, UK intelligence states
UK Ministry of Defence
Russian army
According to intelligence information from the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain, the main political department of the Russian Ministry of Defence has published a new magazine for political education of the military, "Politruk".

What is known about the brainwashing of military personnel in the Russian army

It is noted that the magazine was published to help political instructors in the process of brainwashing the Russian military with Kremlin propaganda theses.

British intelligence emphasises that the magazine's introductory material, authored by the deputy chief of Russian MoD Viktor Goremykin, who heads the central political department of the military department, demonstrates a return to the Soviet ideology aimed at "educating" the Russian military.

According to British intelligence, in 2018, the main political department was created in the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, because then it was considered necessary to re-introduce "political education" in the army.

Stalin is quoted and taught to hate Ukraine

In particular, Horemykin cites the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin regarding the importance of political education and the necessity of deadly hatred of enemies.

The magazine emphasises that the enemy in Ukraine today is the same enemy that the Soviet Union fought against, namely the "Nazis".

The magazine's map of Ukraine is used to substantiate arguments that question the authenticity of Ukrainian statehood and, therefore, to justify the invasion.

The magazine reflects the politicized use of history that has become a prominent feature of Russian education policy in recent years, especially since the invasion of Ukraine, and continues to promote false narratives that Russia uses to further influence its military and the general public, the British Ministry of Defense report emphasised.

