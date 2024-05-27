Russia brainwashing its soldiers with Stalin's doctrines, UK intelligence states

According to intelligence information from the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain, the main political department of the Russian Ministry of Defence has published a new magazine for political education of the military, "Politruk".

What is known about the brainwashing of military personnel in the Russian army

It is noted that the magazine was published to help political instructors in the process of brainwashing the Russian military with Kremlin propaganda theses.

British intelligence emphasises that the magazine's introductory material, authored by the deputy chief of Russian MoD Viktor Goremykin, who heads the central political department of the military department, demonstrates a return to the Soviet ideology aimed at "educating" the Russian military.

According to British intelligence, in 2018, the main political department was created in the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, because then it was considered necessary to re-introduce "political education" in the army.

Stalin is quoted and taught to hate Ukraine

In particular, Horemykin cites the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin regarding the importance of political education and the necessity of deadly hatred of enemies.

The magazine emphasises that the enemy in Ukraine today is the same enemy that the Soviet Union fought against, namely the "Nazis".

The magazine's map of Ukraine is used to substantiate arguments that question the authenticity of Ukrainian statehood and, therefore, to justify the invasion.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 27 May 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/YKHA9tW6JW#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/YBadCUTRXH — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 27, 2024