The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country announced the upcoming closure of the Polish Consulate General in St. Petersburg, allegedly in response to the closure of its Consulate General in Poznan.
- Russia announced the closure of the Polish Consulate General in St. Petersburg as a response to the closure of its Consulate General in Poznań by Poland, citing acts of sabotage.
- Poland considers Russia's reaction unfounded and a result of Moscow's 'openly hostile policy' towards Poland.
- Diplomatic tensions between Russia and Poland are escalating, with personnel declared 'persona non grata' and ordered to leave each other's territories by specific dates.
- The Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, stated that Poland accepts Moscow's actions with 'dignified indifference' in response to the closure of the Polish consulate.
- The closure of diplomatic offices and the expulsion of personnel highlight the deteriorating relations between Russia and Poland, with accusations of sabotage and retaliatory measures.
The Russians revoke their consent to the work of the Polish Consulate General in St. Petersburg from January 10, 2025.
In Moscow, they believe that Warsaw "implemented an openly hostile policy towards Russia, almost completely dismantled the architecture of Russian-Polish relations built over many decades, and openly declares the need to inflict a "strategic defeat" on our country.
It will be recalled that on October 22, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radoslav Sikorskyi, announced that Poland is closing the Russian Consulate General in Poznan, and its staff in the country will be recognized as persona non grata.
Subsequently, Poland announced that eight employees of the Russian Consulate General in Poznań had to leave the country. The consulate was given a deadline of November 30 to leave this building.
Russia has no right to act like that — Sikorsky
Moscow "does not have the right" to react by closing the Polish consulate general in St. Petersburg to Warsaw's previous decision to close the Russian consular office in Poznań, because Poland took this step because of "acts of sabotage" by the Russian Federation in Poland and European countries.
This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski.
He emphasized that Warsaw accepts this step of Moscow "with dignified indifference", because it was expected.
