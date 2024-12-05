The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country announced the upcoming closure of the Polish Consulate General in St. Petersburg, allegedly in response to the closure of its Consulate General in Poznan.

The Russians revoke their consent to the work of the Polish Consulate General in St. Petersburg from January 10, 2025.

Guided by the principle of reciprocity, three diplomatic employees of the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in St. Petersburg have been declared persona non grata, who must leave the territory of Russia by the specified date, the message falsely states. Share

In Moscow, they believe that Warsaw "implemented an openly hostile policy towards Russia, almost completely dismantled the architecture of Russian-Polish relations built over many decades, and openly declares the need to inflict a "strategic defeat" on our country.

It will be recalled that on October 22, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radoslav Sikorskyi, announced that Poland is closing the Russian Consulate General in Poznan, and its staff in the country will be recognized as persona non grata.

Subsequently, Poland announced that eight employees of the Russian Consulate General in Poznań had to leave the country. The consulate was given a deadline of November 30 to leave this building.

Russia has no right to act like that — Sikorsky

Moscow "does not have the right" to react by closing the Polish consulate general in St. Petersburg to Warsaw's previous decision to close the Russian consular office in Poznań, because Poland took this step because of "acts of sabotage" by the Russian Federation in Poland and European countries.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski.

In fact, Russia has no right to retaliate, since the closure of the consulate in Poznań was caused by sabotage in Poland and allied countries. These diversions are crimes that, thanks to the lucky coincidences of circumstances, have not yet resulted in victims. But everyone knows what Russia is like. Radoslav Sikorskyi Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

He emphasized that Warsaw accepts this step of Moscow "with dignified indifference", because it was expected.