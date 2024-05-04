Russia commits genocide in occupied Luhansk region, analysts say

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note that Russia is limiting the birth rate in the occupied territories of Luhansk region, which violates the Convention on the Crimes of Genocide.

What is known about the genocidal policy of the Russian army in the occupied Luhansk region

The analysts refer to the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lisogor, who said that Russian war criminals from the Russian army threatened to take newborns from their mothers to the hospital if the parents were unable to prove their Russian citizenship.

It is noted that the new rule introduced by the Russian occupiers should come into force on 6 May.

Now, in order to pick up their baby from the hospital, parents will have to show a Russian passport.

Analysts emphasise that if this report is proven to be true, it will be a violation of Article 2 of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which defines genocide as "the imposition of measures aimed at preventing births in a group".

What is known about Russia's militarisation of youth in the occupied territories

The report also notes that the aggressor country continues to militarise young people in the occupied territories of Luhansk region.

On 1 May, the so-called "LPR" announced that it was developing a new textbook to teach the "modern history" of the Luhansk region, which would meet Russian educational standards.

Analysts add that the Russian occupiers are acting in a similar way in the part of Zaporizhzhia region under their control.

On 2 May, occupation official Volodymyr Rogov said that 200 children took part in military-patriotic games of the Russian youth organisations Rukh Pervykh and Yunarmiya in Berdiansk and Melitopol.