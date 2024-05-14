The Office of the Ukrainian President believes that the changes are connected with the total militarisation of the economy and the restructuring of the Russian army's supply systems.
The final transition of the Russian Federation to military "communism"
According to the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, the personnel changes of high-ranking officials in the Russian Federation testify to the need for resource provision of the "endless war".
Mykhailo Podolyak listed the factors that indicate restructuring in the Russian management vertical.
Also, according to Mykhailo Podoliak, one of the factors is the gradual push to the periphery of the "palace ambitions" of Patrushev's group. According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, this indicates the growth of mistrust within Putin's vertical.
According to Mykhailo Podoliak, Russia is finally isolating itself and will try to scale up the war.
The adviser to the head of the President's Office concluded that Russia does not have options for returning to adequate participation in global processes and that, therefore, any negotiation formats are impossible.
Details of political reshuffles in Russia
Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin fired Sergei Shoigu, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, and offered to appoint Andrei Belousov, the first deputy head of the Russian government, instead.
At the same time, Putin's decree states that Shoigu is appointed Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation instead of Nikolai Patrushev.
As reported in the Kremlin, Patrushev will remain in the leadership of the Russian Federation, but his new position will be known within a few days.
Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note that recent events in Russian politics confirm insider data that dictator Vladimir Putin has decided to take revenge on the head of the Russian Defence Ministry, Sergei Shoigu, for the failures of Russian soldiers on the Ukrainian front.
