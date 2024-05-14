The Office of the Ukrainian President believes that the changes are connected with the total militarisation of the economy and the restructuring of the Russian army's supply systems.

The final transition of the Russian Federation to military "communism"

According to the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, the personnel changes of high-ranking officials in the Russian Federation testify to the need for resource provision of the "endless war".

Mykhailo Podolyak listed the factors that indicate restructuring in the Russian management vertical.

The final transition of the country to military "communism" (total militarization of the economy and restructuring of the army's supply systems) to provide resources for the "endless war". Redistribution of functional influence between traditional clans. A sharp reduction in the number of influential members of the informal pro-Putin "Politburo 2.0". Solving the eternal task of curbing army corruption (dethroning the Shoigu group). Mykhailo Podolyak Ukrainian Presidential Office advisor

Also, according to Mykhailo Podoliak, one of the factors is the gradual push to the periphery of the "palace ambitions" of Patrushev's group. According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, this indicates the growth of mistrust within Putin's vertical.

According to Mykhailo Podoliak, Russia is finally isolating itself and will try to scale up the war.

They are trying to expand the formats of war, while at the same time reconfiguring the economy to function in acute/scarce formats, which one way or another are capable of ensuring a sharp increase in the military component, Mykhailo Podolyak said. Share

The adviser to the head of the President's Office concluded that Russia does not have options for returning to adequate participation in global processes and that, therefore, any negotiation formats are impossible.

Details of political reshuffles in Russia

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin fired Sergei Shoigu, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, and offered to appoint Andrei Belousov, the first deputy head of the Russian government, instead.

At the same time, Putin's decree states that Shoigu is appointed Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation instead of Nikolai Patrushev.

As reported in the Kremlin, Patrushev will remain in the leadership of the Russian Federation, but his new position will be known within a few days.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note that recent events in Russian politics confirm insider data that dictator Vladimir Putin has decided to take revenge on the head of the Russian Defence Ministry, Sergei Shoigu, for the failures of Russian soldiers on the Ukrainian front.