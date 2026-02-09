Russia continues to attack Ukrainian railway infrastructure facilities — Kuleba

The Russians continue to shell civilian railway facilities, with the main focus of attacks being the northern regions of Ukraine.

Russia attacks Ukraine's railway in the north

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba during a conference call with the President.

Russia continues to carry out targeted strikes on civilian railway infrastructure. Currently, the main focus of attacks is northern Ukraine: Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Oleksiy Kuleba Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister for Community and Territorial Development

According to Kuleba, at the Konotop station, an enemy UAV hit a locomotive that was supposed to join a passenger train. Near the Tereshchenska station in the Sumy region, the track was damaged, and traffic was temporarily restricted for restoration.

In addition, the drone hit a company car in which railway workers were heading to repair a section of the track: one worker was injured and taken to the hospital with shrapnel injuries, while other members of the crew were safely evacuated.

A diesel train caught fire at Snovsk station in the Chernihiv region. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Restoration work is currently underway at all locations, and train traffic is ensured.

The Deputy Prime Minister also reported on the situation with the elimination of emergencies in the residential sector of the capital. According to him, 176 emergency and restoration teams — 840 specialists, including 83 teams from Ukrzaliznytsia and specialists from other regions — have been involved in the work.