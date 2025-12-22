Russian drones hit a railway in Zhytomyr region — there are casualties
Russian drones hit a railway in Zhytomyr region — there are casualties

In the Zhytomyr region on December 22, four employees of Ukrzaliznytsia were injured as a result of a Russian attack with drones on energy and transport infrastructure facilities.

  • Rescuers evacuated the injured from the damaged locomotives and handed them over to emergency medical teams.
  • Russia attacked the railway in the Zhytomyr region.

Russia attacked the railway in the Zhytomyr region

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers evacuated the victims from the damaged locomotives and handed them over to emergency medical teams.

After the shelling, the SES sappers inspected the area for explosives. All fires resulting from the attack were extinguished.

Currently, restoration work is underway at the site. Units of the State Emergency Service, representatives of all emergency services, Ukrzaliznytsia, as well as volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross are involved in the elimination of the consequences.

On the morning of December 22, it became known that an accident with a freight train occurred in the Zhytomyr region. As a result, the Kharkiv — Uzhgorod passenger train made an emergency stop, and the locomotive derailed.

It later became known that a Ukrzaliznytsia freight train derailed, likely due to an enemy Shahed strike drone.

