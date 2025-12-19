Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odessa region with ballistic missiles — 7 dead, 15 injured

On the evening of December 19, the Russian army shelled the ports of the Odessa region. At this time, 7 people are known to have died and 15 injured.

Russia attacked the ports of Odessa region: there are casualties

This was announced by the head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative Organization, Oleg Kiper.

This evening, the enemy again massively attacked a port infrastructure facility in the Odessa region with ballistic missiles. As a result of the strike, trucks in the parking lot caught fire.

According to preliminary information, unfortunately, seven people died. Fifteen more were injured and hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the injured.

The work of operational and emergency services is complicated by the ongoing air alert.