Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odessa region with ballistic missiles — 7 dead, 15 injured
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odessa region with ballistic missiles — 7 dead, 15 injured

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
On the evening of December 19, the Russian army shelled the ports of the Odessa region. At this time, 7 people are known to have died and 15 injured.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army shelled the ports of the Odessa region, resulting in 7 confirmed deaths and 15 injured individuals.
  • The attack involved ballistic missiles that caused fires in the port parking lot, leading to significant damage.
  • Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative Organization, confirmed the casualties and provided details on the ongoing situation.

Russia attacked the ports of Odessa region: there are casualties

This was announced by the head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative Organization, Oleg Kiper.

This evening, the enemy again massively attacked a port infrastructure facility in the Odessa region with ballistic missiles. As a result of the strike, trucks in the parking lot caught fire.

According to preliminary information, unfortunately, seven people died. Fifteen more were injured and hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the injured.

The work of operational and emergency services is complicated by the ongoing air alert.

