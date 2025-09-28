Watch: Russian drone attacks caused large-scale fires in Sumy and Odessa region
Watch: Russian drone attacks caused large-scale fires in Sumy and Odessa region

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa region
On the night of September 28, Russian troops launched another drone strike on Sumy and the Odessa region, causing large-scale fires there.

  • Russian drone strikes on Sumy and Odessa regions resulted in large-scale fires damaging infrastructure and causing significant destruction.
  • Rescuers and disaster relief services are actively working to address the consequences of the attacks, which targeted civilian populations and key infrastructure facilities.
  • The strikes led to fires engulfing trucks, workshops, warehouses, and a private house, highlighting the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict.

Odessa region and Sumy were subjected to massive drone strikes by the Russian Federation

This was reported by Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar.

As a result of the hits, seven trucks caught fire. The fire was so intense that the vehicles burned out completely.

In addition to vehicles, damage to infrastructure was recorded.

All relevant services continue to work at the scene of the incident, eliminating the consequences of the night attack.

At night, the enemy again attacked the Odessa region with strike drones, civilian infrastructure was damaged. Rescuers extinguished numerous fires.

This was stated by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

Despite the effective work of the air defense, the strike destroyed the workshop and finished product warehouse of the winery. The work shift of 50 workers was evacuated. The roof and glazing of a private house were also damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Oleg Kiper

Oleg Kiper

Head of the Odessa OVA

Units of the State Emergency Service continue to eliminate the consequences of the strike. Law enforcement officers document another war crime by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of the Odessa region.

