Watch: Russian drone attacks caused large-scale fires in Sumy and Odessa region

On the night of September 28, Russian troops launched another drone strike on Sumy and the Odessa region, causing large-scale fires there.
Points of attention
- Russian drone strikes on Sumy and Odessa regions resulted in large-scale fires damaging infrastructure and causing significant destruction.
- Rescuers and disaster relief services are actively working to address the consequences of the attacks, which targeted civilian populations and key infrastructure facilities.
- The strikes led to fires engulfing trucks, workshops, warehouses, and a private house, highlighting the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict.
Odessa region and Sumy were subjected to massive drone strikes by the Russian Federation
This was reported by Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar.
In addition to vehicles, damage to infrastructure was recorded.
All relevant services continue to work at the scene of the incident, eliminating the consequences of the night attack.
At night, the enemy again attacked the Odessa region with strike drones, civilian infrastructure was damaged. Rescuers extinguished numerous fires.
This was stated by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.
Units of the State Emergency Service continue to eliminate the consequences of the strike. Law enforcement officers document another war crime by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of the Odessa region.
