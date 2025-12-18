Russia launched air strikes on Cherkasy, Kryvyi Rih and Odessa regions — there are casualties

Russian troops attacked Cherkasy with strike drones at night. As a result of the shelling, part of the city was left without electricity, there are injuries. In the Odessa region - seven people were injured in the Odessa district due to an attack by Russian drones. Kryvyi Rih was also attacked by UAVs - 4 injured.

Kryvyi Rih, Odessa and Cherkasy regions suffered hostile drone attacks: there are casualties

The head of the Cherkasy OVA, Ihor Taburets, reports on the attack on Cherkasy.

A difficult night for our Cherkasy region. The enemy massively attacked the regional center with attack drones.

According to him, six people have sought medical help so far. Fortunately, none are in serious condition.

The Russians targeted critical infrastructure — part of the city was left without power. Power engineers continue their work. Share

It is reported that residential infrastructure was damaged in several locations as a result of drone crashes: at least a dozen and a half private homes, and the investigation is ongoing.

Cherkasy after the Russian attack

Windows and roofs in houses were broken, there were fires. Windows in the sports complex were also broken. There are damaged cars. All necessary services are working.

According to the State Emergency Service, more than 60 rescuers and 20 pieces of equipment worked at the scene of the destruction.

A firefighter eliminates the consequences of a Russian attack

In Kryvyi Rih, 4 people were injured in a Russian drone attack — women aged 67 and 71, and men aged 58 and 83. They were provided with all necessary assistance. One woman is currently in the hospital — in moderate condition.

According to currently available information, 14 residential buildings, a cultural institution, an administrative building, garages, power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged. The area is being patrolled.

Firefighters quickly extinguished all fires.

The enemy attacked the Odessa region at night.