New Russian air attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralizes over 100 attack drones

On the night of November 20, Russia once again attacked Ukraine, using 136 strike drones. About 80 of them were "Shaheeds".
Points of attention
- Russia launched a recent air attack on Ukraine with 136 strike drones, out of which about 80 were 'Shaheeds'.
- Ukrainian air defense successfully neutralized over 100 Russian attack drones during the night of November 20, using a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units.
- The attack originated from various directions, including Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Crimea, with ongoing efforts to repel enemy UAVs from Ukrainian airspace.
Ukraine's air defense neutralized over 100 Russian attack drones on the night of November 20
According to the Air Force, the Russians attacked with 136 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Gvardiyskoe — Crimea. About 80 of them were Shaheds.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 106 enemy Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.
29 strike drones were recorded hitting 16 locations, as well as downed drones (fragments) falling in three locations.
The Air Force also demonstrated its combat work in the area of responsibility of the East Air Command.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-