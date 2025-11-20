New Russian air attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralizes over 100 attack drones

On the night of November 20, Russia once again attacked Ukraine, using 136 strike drones. About 80 of them were "Shaheeds".

Ukraine's air defense neutralized over 100 Russian attack drones on the night of November 20

According to the Air Force, the Russians attacked with 136 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Gvardiyskoe — Crimea. About 80 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 106 enemy Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

PS report

29 strike drones were recorded hitting 16 locations, as well as downed drones (fragments) falling in three locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Share

The Air Force also demonstrated its combat work in the area of responsibility of the East Air Command.