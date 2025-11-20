New Russian air attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralizes over 100 attack drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

New Russian air attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralizes over 100 attack drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
a plane
Читати українською

On the night of November 20, Russia once again attacked Ukraine, using 136 strike drones. About 80 of them were "Shaheeds".

Points of attention

  • Russia launched a recent air attack on Ukraine with 136 strike drones, out of which about 80 were 'Shaheeds'.
  • Ukrainian air defense successfully neutralized over 100 Russian attack drones during the night of November 20, using a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units.
  • The attack originated from various directions, including Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Crimea, with ongoing efforts to repel enemy UAVs from Ukrainian airspace.

Ukraine's air defense neutralized over 100 Russian attack drones on the night of November 20

According to the Air Force, the Russians attacked with 136 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Gvardiyskoe — Crimea. About 80 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 106 enemy Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

PS report

29 strike drones were recorded hitting 16 locations, as well as downed drones (fragments) falling in three locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

The Air Force also demonstrated its combat work in the area of responsibility of the East Air Command.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 2 Kinzhal missiles and 91 drones during the Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralize 139 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How the air defense worked on November 15-16
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian air defense neutralized over 90 Russian drones during night attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?