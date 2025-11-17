Ukrainian air defense neutralized over 90 Russian drones during night attack

On the night of November 17, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine. The enemy used strike drones and ballistic missiles.

Air defense neutralized 91 Russian drones on the night of November 17

According to the Air Force, the Russians launched two IskanderM ballistic missiles from the Rostov region.

And the launches of 128 attack drones of the "Shahed", "Gerber" types and other modifications were carried out from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the temporarily occupied Crimea. Share

About 80 devices are "Shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

As of 09:00, it is preliminary known that 91 enemy drones have been shot down or suppressed in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

PVO report

At the same time, 32 strikes by strike UAVs were recorded in 15 settlements, as well as two ballistic missile strikes in two locations.

The attack continues, with several enemy drones remaining in the airspace. The Defense Forces are urging citizens to follow safety rules and stay in shelters.