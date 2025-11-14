Air defense neutralized 419 out of 449 targets during Russian air attack

During the night of November 13-14, Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. This time, the enemy used 449 air attack weapons - 19 missiles (13 of them - "ballistic") and 430 UAVs of various types (about 300 - "shaheeds").

Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

This time, the Russian invaders used for the air attack:

430 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea;

3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (from Ryazan region — Russian Federation);

1 Zircon anti-ship missile;

6 Iskander-K/Caliber cruise missiles (from the territorial waters of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea/Black Sea area);

9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from Bryansk region).

The main target of the attack was the city of Kyiv. The Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Poltava, and Cherkasy regions were also affected by the attack.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 419 air targets:

405 enemy Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones;

2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

6 Iskander-K/Caliber cruise missiles.

Missile hits and 23 strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (debris) at 44 locations.