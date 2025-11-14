Russia massively attacked Kyiv and the region — there are dead and many injured

On the night of November 14, the Russian army carried out a large-scale combined attack on Kyiv and the region, using various types of missiles and attack drones. According to the latest data, at least 3 people were killed and 26 others were injured. 6 more victims are known in the region.

Russia's new attack on the Kyiv region — what are the consequences?

The first details were revealed by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko.

According to preliminary information, three people died in the capital. We are clarifying the information, as rescuers have not yet been able to retrieve the bodies. 26 residents of the city were injured. Among them are two children, 7 and 10 years old. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

According to him, another 9 people were hospitalized, including a pregnant woman. The others were treated on the spot or on an outpatient basis.

The Desnyanskyi district suffered the most from enemy strikes — here a person died as a result of a fire in a high-rise building on the 5th-8th floor.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNSKyiv

State Emergency Service workers were able to successfully rescue 14 residents from this building, including one child, and freed another person from under the rubble.

At another address in the same area, a fire broke out on the seventh floor, from where 9 people were rescued and another 50 were evacuated.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNSKyiv

In the Dnipro district, the State Emergency Service extinguished a fire in two apartments of a five-story building, from where 17 residents were rescued.

In the Podilskyi district, a rocket hit a high-rise building on the 15th floor, from where rescuers rescued 13 people. Share

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell on the territory of the hospital.

In Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out on the territory of a school, and in Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out in an open area.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNSKyiv