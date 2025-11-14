Russia massively attacked Kyiv and the region — there are dead and many injured

On the night of November 14, the Russian army carried out a large-scale combined attack on Kyiv and the region, using various types of missiles and attack drones. According to the latest data, at least 3 people were killed and 26 others were injured. 6 more victims are known in the region.
Points of attention
- Consequences of the attack include casualties, injuries, fires, and destruction, with ongoing efforts to provide medical care and support to the affected individuals.
- Vitaliy Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, provided initial details on the casualties and injuries, highlighting the impact on the city and the region.
Russia's new attack on the Kyiv region — what are the consequences?
The first details were revealed by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko.
According to him, another 9 people were hospitalized, including a pregnant woman. The others were treated on the spot or on an outpatient basis.
The Desnyanskyi district suffered the most from enemy strikes — here a person died as a result of a fire in a high-rise building on the 5th-8th floor.
State Emergency Service workers were able to successfully rescue 14 residents from this building, including one child, and freed another person from under the rubble.
At another address in the same area, a fire broke out on the seventh floor, from where 9 people were rescued and another 50 were evacuated.
In the Dnipro district, the State Emergency Service extinguished a fire in two apartments of a five-story building, from where 17 residents were rescued.
In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell on the territory of the hospital.
In Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out on the territory of a school, and in Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out in an open area.
In addition, Russia carried out a massive combined missile and drone attack on the Kyiv region. A total of six civilians were injured, and fires and damage to civilian infrastructure were recorded in five districts of the region.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-