Russia hit Ukraine with ballistics and aeroballistics

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that, according to preliminary data, this morning the aggressor country Russia struck the Sumy region with a hypersonic cruise missile "Zircon". It is important to understand that it is designed to destroy surface ships and is currently under development and testing in Russia.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian emergency services are actively responding to the situation, with rescue operations underway to help those affected by the attacks.
- President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of a strong response to deter future attacks, calling for international support to halt further aggression and protect the people of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new large-scale attack
According to the head of state, during the night and morning, the Russians attacked Ukraine with about 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistics and aeroballistics.
The death toll in Kyiv has increased to four people, and 27 people are also known to have been injured in the capital and another 6 in the region.
As the Ukrainian leader noted, this was a specially calculated attack to cause as much harm as possible to people and civilian infrastructure.
Dozens of high-rise buildings were damaged in the capital. The Azerbaijani Embassy also came under enemy attack.
The key areas of attack are Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv, and Odessa.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is responding to these strikes with long-range force, and the world must stop these strikes against life with sanctions.
