Russia hit Ukraine with ballistics and aeroballistics

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that, according to preliminary data, this morning the aggressor country Russia struck the Sumy region with a hypersonic cruise missile "Zircon". It is important to understand that it is designed to destroy surface ships and is currently under development and testing in Russia.

Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new large-scale attack

According to the head of state, during the night and morning, the Russians attacked Ukraine with about 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistics and aeroballistics.

The death toll in Kyiv has increased to four people, and 27 people are also known to have been injured in the capital and another 6 in the region.

Our emergency services have been working since night at the sites of Russian strikes. Vile shelling. As of now, dozens of people are known to have been injured, including children and a pregnant woman. Unfortunately, four people have died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, this was a specially calculated attack to cause as much harm as possible to people and civilian infrastructure.

Dozens of high-rise buildings were damaged in the capital. The Azerbaijani Embassy also came under enemy attack.

The key areas of attack are Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv, and Odessa.

According to preliminary data, in the morning the Russians used the Zircon missile in Sumy region. The Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko has already reported on the progress of rescue operations on the ground. Thank you to everyone who is helping our people. The Commander of the Air Force Anatoly Kryvonozhko also reported on the results of the air defense work. Thank you to our soldiers for their high-quality work.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is responding to these strikes with long-range force, and the world must stop these strikes against life with sanctions.