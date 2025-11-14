Watch: Drones hit one of Russia's largest oil terminals
Watch: Drones hit one of Russia's largest oil terminals

Drones attacked Russia again
Source:  online.ua

On the night of November 14, a large-scale “cotton” covered the port and oil infrastructure of the Russian city of Novorossiysk. Against this backdrop, a fire broke out at one of the enemy’s largest oil terminals in the Black Sea.

Points of attention

  • The drone attack led to the suspension of airports in nearby cities and also targeted Russian ammunition depots and air defense systems.
  • Ukrainian drones were reported to have hit an ammunition depot and air defense system position during the attack.

Drones attacked Russia again

According to residents of Novorossiysk, around midnight there were many loud explosions and air defense systems were working.

A little later, it became known about a large-scale fire in the port area.

This time, the Sheskharis transshipment complex came under attack from Ukraine — it is the main facility of the energy infrastructure of the Russian state company Transneft.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Sheskharis oil terminal is the end point of the main oil pipelines that transport a significant part of Russian export oil.

Together with the neighboring Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, which mainly handles Kazakh oil, the port of Novorossiysk handles the shipment of over 2 million barrels of oil per day, which is about 5% of global seaborne shipments.

It is also indicated that during the drone attack, airports in the neighboring cities of Krasnodar and Gelendzhik were temporarily suspended.

According to the latest data, Ukrainian drones also hit an ammunition depot on the territory of one of the military units and the position of air defense systems.

Russia's new attack on the Kyiv region - what are the consequences?

