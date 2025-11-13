Russian night attack on Ukraine. Air defense neutralized over 100 attack drones

On the night of November 13, the enemy carried out a large-scale air attack on the territory of Ukraine. The Russians used drones and ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 102 Russian attack drones overnight

Since 7:00 PM on November 12, the Russians launched one Iskander-M ballistic missile from temporarily occupied Crimea and 138 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerber, and other models.

The attacks were carried out from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), as well as from Chaudy and Gvardiyske (TOT AR Crimea). About 90 of the drones launched were "Shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data as of 10:30, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 102 enemy drones of the Shahed, Gerber and other models in the north, east and south of the country. Share

PVO report

Despite the successful operation of air defense, 36 strike drones were recorded hitting 10 locations. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified.