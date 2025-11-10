Air defense repels night attack by Russian drones — over 50 neutralized

On the night of November 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types. The enemy also launched 67 drones, of which about 40 were "Shaheeds".

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers released over Ukraine:

two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region,

five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region,

67 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk (Russian Federation), as well as from Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

About 40 of the drones launched were Shahed.

The air attack was repelled by units of aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, unmanned aerial vehicle systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:30, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 52 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other models of drones in eastern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine.