Air defense repels night attack by Russian drones — over 50 neutralized
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense repels night attack by Russian drones — over 50 neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense
Читати українською

On the night of November 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types. The enemy also launched 67 drones, of which about 40 were "Shaheeds".

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's air defense successfully repelled a Russian drone attack on November 10, 2021, neutralizing 52 out of 67 launched drones.
  • The attack involved various types of missiles, including Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, launched from different regions in Russia and Crimea.
  • Units of aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and other defense units were involved in repelling the enemy attack.

Air Defense neutralized 52 Russian drones on the night of November 10

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers released over Ukraine:

  • two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region,

  • five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region,

  • 67 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk (Russian Federation), as well as from Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

About 40 of the drones launched were Shahed.

PVO report

The air attack was repelled by units of aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, unmanned aerial vehicle systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:30, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 52 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other models of drones in eastern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine.

15 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations. Information about missiles is being clarified. No data on crashes/hits was received.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralize 61 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Work Report
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian night attack on Ukraine. Air defense shoots down over 100 attack UAVs
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 94 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense reports on the results of repelling the Russian attack

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?