Russian night attack on Ukraine. Air defense shoots down over 100 attack UAVs
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
On the night of November 6, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 135 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones. Air defenses neutralized or suppressed 108 of them, but one hit was recorded.

Air defense neutralized 108 Russian attack drones

According to the military, since 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 5, the invaders have attacked Ukraine with 135 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of strike UAVs. About 90 of them are Shahed drones.

The drones were launched from five directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo in the Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare forces, and unmanned systems units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

PVO report

According to preliminary information as of 09:00, the air defense forces shot down and suppressed 108 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

At the same time, 27 hits were recorded in 13 locations. Information on the consequences and possible victims is being clarified.

