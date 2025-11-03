Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense neutralizes 115 UAVs and a Kinzhal missile
Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense neutralizes 115 UAVs and a Kinzhal missile

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces
On the night of November 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 138 attack drones and 12 missiles of various types.

Points of attention

  • Russian military launched 138 attack drones and 12 missiles at Ukraine on November 3.
  • Ukraine's air defense managed to neutralize 115 enemy drones and successfully shot down a Kinzhal missile during the attack.
  • The defense against the Russian attack involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and other military forces.

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces neutralized 116 Russian Drones on the night of November 3

On the night of November 3 (from 19:00 on November 2), the Russian army attacked Ukraine:

  • three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk region,

  • four Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Crimean Autonomous Republic,

  • five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region,

  • 138 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, about 80 of them are "Shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed:

  • one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile,

  • 115 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Missile hits and 20 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

