Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense neutralizes 115 UAVs and a Kinzhal missile

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces neutralized 116 Russian Drones on the night of November 3

On the night of November 3 (from 19:00 on November 2), the Russian army attacked Ukraine:

three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk region,

four Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Crimean Autonomous Republic,

five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region,

138 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, about 80 of them are "Shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed:

one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile,

115 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Missile hits and 20 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations.