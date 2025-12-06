Russia massively attacked the Kyiv region and injured civilians
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia massively attacked the Kyiv region and injured civilians

State Emergency Service
Russia's attack on the Kyiv region - what is known
Читати українською

During the night of December 6, the Kyiv region again came under a combined missile and drone strike by Russian invaders. According to the latest reports, at least three local residents were injured.

Points of attention

  • Civilians are urged to stay in safe places and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the ongoing conflict.
  • The situation in the Kyiv region remains tense as the enemy attacks continue, highlighting the need for vigilance and preparedness among residents.

Russia's attack on the Kyiv region — what is known

As reported by the Kyiv OVA, the Russian invaders carried out a massive attack on the region with drones and missiles.

The enemy attacked peaceful settlements in the region.

According to the latest reports, three people were injured in the attack.

In Vyshhorod district, a woman born in 1979 was hospitalized to a local hospital. She has shrapnel injuries to her arm, chest, and back, and a closed injury to her cervical spine.

In addition, it is noted that another 40-year-old civilian received a laceration to her cheek; she was treated on the spot, without hospitalization.

A man born in 1983 was injured in Fastiv, he has a laceration to his left shin.

The enemy attack continues. I ask all residents of the region to stay in safe places. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, — said the head of KOVA Mykola Kalashnyk.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the elimination of the consequences of the massive enemy shelling is currently underway.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Wants to start a war." Britain responded to Putin's new threats
Britain is not afraid of Putin's threats
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin threatens Ukraine with "liberation of Donbas and Novorossia"
Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine and the US revealed details of peace talks
Rustem Umerov
Umerov and Witkoff revealed details of negotiations

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?