Russia massively attacked the Kyiv region and injured civilians

During the night of December 6, the Kyiv region again came under a combined missile and drone strike by Russian invaders. According to the latest reports, at least three local residents were injured.
- Civilians are urged to stay in safe places and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the ongoing conflict.
- The situation in the Kyiv region remains tense as the enemy attacks continue, highlighting the need for vigilance and preparedness among residents.
Russia's attack on the Kyiv region — what is known
As reported by the Kyiv OVA, the Russian invaders carried out a massive attack on the region with drones and missiles.
The enemy attacked peaceful settlements in the region.
According to the latest reports, three people were injured in the attack.
In addition, it is noted that another 40-year-old civilian received a laceration to her cheek; she was treated on the spot, without hospitalization.
A man born in 1983 was injured in Fastiv, he has a laceration to his left shin.
According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the elimination of the consequences of the massive enemy shelling is currently underway.
