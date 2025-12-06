Russia massively attacked the Kyiv region and injured civilians

During the night of December 6, the Kyiv region again came under a combined missile and drone strike by Russian invaders. According to the latest reports, at least three local residents were injured.

Russia's attack on the Kyiv region — what is known

As reported by the Kyiv OVA, the Russian invaders carried out a massive attack on the region with drones and missiles.

The enemy attacked peaceful settlements in the region.

According to the latest reports, three people were injured in the attack.

In Vyshhorod district, a woman born in 1979 was hospitalized to a local hospital. She has shrapnel injuries to her arm, chest, and back, and a closed injury to her cervical spine.

In addition, it is noted that another 40-year-old civilian received a laceration to her cheek; she was treated on the spot, without hospitalization.

A man born in 1983 was injured in Fastiv, he has a laceration to his left shin.

The enemy attack continues. I ask all residents of the region to stay in safe places. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, — said the head of KOVA Mykola Kalashnyk.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the elimination of the consequences of the massive enemy shelling is currently underway.