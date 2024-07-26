Russia continues to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda in the UN Security Council

The aggressor country Russia currently presides over the UN Security Council, so the diplomats of the Russian Federation are misleading the whole world with narratives of anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

Nebenzya lies about Ukraine at UN Security Council meetings

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security Council refutes the slander of Russian diplomats from the UN tribune against Ukraine.

ru-propaganda continues to use its presidency of the UN Security Council to promote its own propaganda narratives about Ukraine.

At the meeting on July 25, which the Russian Federation itself convened due to the alleged "problem of supplying weapons to Ukraine", the diplomats of the aggressor country issued just another batch of propaganda.

RosZMI broadcasts Nebenzi's lies

Thus, Vasyl Nebenzya, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation at the UN, repeated several propaganda clichés:

"The West is robbing Ukraine with colonial schemes."

"Corruption in Ukraine has reached unprecedented proportions."

Volodymyr Zelenskyi has lost his legitimacy.

"There is no sense in the Ukrainian peace formula," etc.

All these narratives are built on lies and manipulations, which the Center has repeatedly written about.

The last meeting of the UN Security Council once again testified that Russia uses the high platform of the international organization and its own diplomats exclusively as a propaganda tool and is not really in the mood for any constructive dialogue.

Russia lied about the attack on Okhmatdyt

The version of the attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv on July 8, voiced on July 17 by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the odious Sergey Lavrov, does not coincide with the version of the representative of Russia at the UN, Vasyl Nebenzya.

Serhiy Kislytsia, Ukraine's ambassador to the UN, said cynical Russian lies on the X social network.

Back in February 2022, at meetings of the Security Council, I advised Nebienzya to recruit his boss in Moscow more often and check his lies with him in New York.

The Ukrainian diplomat recalled that on July 9 at the meeting of the UN Security Council, Nebenzya stated.

On videos posted by Ukrainian Internet users... it can be seen that a lone air defense missile of Ukraine arrives in the area of the children's hospital without any damage or obstacles. It cannot be confused with anything due to its characteristic plumage, which is clearly distinguishable, and other characteristics.

Then Kyslytsia quoted Lavrov's statement, which was distributed by Russian propaganda resources on the Internet. "Recently, when we struck the military and energy infrastructure related to the military bloc, one of these missiles was shot down by the Ukrainian anti-aircraft system... and fragments of this rocket fell on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, Lavrov said.