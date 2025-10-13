The illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to inspect European borders and could provoke a "heated confrontation" at any moment, Martin Jaeger, the new president of Germany's Federal Foreign Intelligence Service (BND), has said.

Jaeger told lawmakers in Berlin that Moscow's actions are aimed at undermining NATO, destabilizing European democracies, dividing societies and intimidating populations.

The hybrid means that Russia uses to do this are now ubiquitous. The frequency of individual incidents represents a new level of confrontation—a confrontation in which Russia sees us as an adversary and a belligerent.

According to him, Russia is masking its intentions, "but in reality it seeks to test our borders."

At best, Europe is experiencing a cold peace that could turn into a heated confrontation at any moment. We must prepare for further escalation.

During the annual hearing of the presidents of the federal intelligence agencies, Yeager warned that "our adversary knows neither rest nor respite, and we cannot sit back and assume that a possible Russian attack will not occur until at least 2029."

According to him, Germany is already under fire today.

At the same time, restraint and softness are interpreted by our adversaries, such as Russia, as weakness - we must draw the right conclusions from this.

Jaeger hinted that the new approach could provoke a backlash from German society.