The illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to inspect European borders and could provoke a "heated confrontation" at any moment, Martin Jaeger, the new president of Germany's Federal Foreign Intelligence Service (BND), has said.
Points of attention
- German intelligence warns of Putin's intentions to provoke a heated confrontation in Europe and destabilize democracies.
- Russia's hybrid weapons aim to intimidate populations and undermine NATO, necessitating preparedness for conflict escalation.
- The frequency of incidents indicates a new level of confrontation, requiring Europe to be wary of a potential Russian attack.
Jaeger told lawmakers in Berlin that Moscow's actions are aimed at undermining NATO, destabilizing European democracies, dividing societies and intimidating populations.
According to him, Russia is masking its intentions, "but in reality it seeks to test our borders."
At best, Europe is experiencing a cold peace that could turn into a heated confrontation at any moment. We must prepare for further escalation.
During the annual hearing of the presidents of the federal intelligence agencies, Yeager warned that "our adversary knows neither rest nor respite, and we cannot sit back and assume that a possible Russian attack will not occur until at least 2029."
According to him, Germany is already under fire today.
Jaeger hinted that the new approach could provoke a backlash from German society.
In addition to social support, this requires the trust and support of politicians and legislators. Together, we must adapt the BND law to the realities of the new era.
