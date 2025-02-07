The Russian Federation intends to pass a law that would allow it to seize frozen assets of foreign companies. Moscow is considering such a move in response to Western actions regarding $300 billion in Russian assets.

Foreign assets are under threat in Russia

In the Russian Federation, the government commission for legislative activity has approved a bill that defines the procedure for confiscating foreign property in response to similar actions by other states with Russian assets.

Now this proposal is to be discussed in the Russian State Duma.

The bill was developed in development of the decree signed by illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin in May 2024 on American property and securities, which Russia can determine as compensation for any losses incurred as a result of the seizure of frozen Russian assets in the United States.

According to sources, the new law will apply to all states that have imposed sanctions against Russia in connection with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The decisions will be enforced on claims filed with the arbitration court by state bodies, such as the Central Bank, the Prosecutor General's Office, and state institutions. The defendants will be foreign states that have seized Russian assets. Share

According to the source, type C accounts, which are intended for transactions involving the purchase and sale of foreign currency by a non-resident for currency, may be affected.