The Russian Federation intends to pass a law that would allow it to seize frozen assets of foreign companies. Moscow is considering such a move in response to Western actions regarding $300 billion in Russian assets.
Foreign assets are under threat in Russia
In the Russian Federation, the government commission for legislative activity has approved a bill that defines the procedure for confiscating foreign property in response to similar actions by other states with Russian assets.
Now this proposal is to be discussed in the Russian State Duma.
The bill was developed in development of the decree signed by illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin in May 2024 on American property and securities, which Russia can determine as compensation for any losses incurred as a result of the seizure of frozen Russian assets in the United States.
According to sources, the new law will apply to all states that have imposed sanctions against Russia in connection with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
According to the source, type C accounts, which are intended for transactions involving the purchase and sale of foreign currency by a non-resident for currency, may be affected.
This could spell trouble for foreign investors, including individuals and large American investment funds, whose billions of dollars have been locked up in these accounts.
