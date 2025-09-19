Russia cynically shifted blame for the strike on Yarova to Ukraine — CCD denied

Russian propaganda is spreading fake information, claiming that the deaths of people in Yarova, Donetsk region, while receiving pensions were due to Ukraine's actions.

Russia spreads disgusting fake news about the strike on Yarova

The Center for Countering Disinformation refutes Russian propaganda.

Thus, Kremlin-controlled media outlets have distributed a staged video featuring a woman claiming that the strike on the village of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast was allegedly a "provocation by Kyiv." Share

According to the heroine of the video, she was allegedly informed that the shelling was carried out by Ukrainian troops.

The Central Prosecution Service drew attention to the fact that the video lacks any evidence, only emotional statements and references to other people's words — a typical example of manipulation by Russian propagandists.

Russia systematically uses civilians to create fake "testimonies" under pressure from occupation structures. This is a standard tactic of reflection — blaming Ukraine for its own crimes.

It is also significant that Russian propagandists began spreading the version of a "provocation" only in the evening.

The Russians have used the tactic of accusing Ukraine of their own war crimes since the very beginning of the war and continue to do so to this day.

As a reminder, on September 9, Russian troops struck the village of Yarova, Lymansky community, with two KAB-250 guided bombs.