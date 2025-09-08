"Human shield" and "suicide bombers". The CCD refuted another Russian fake news about the AFU

Russia is spreading more fake news about the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsky and Kupyansky directions. The Center for Countering Disinformation debunks Russian disinformation.

The CCD refuted another Russian fake news regarding the AFU

Russian propaganda is actively spreading reports that Ukrainian military personnel in Kupyansk are stationed in a school where children are also studying, and they are allegedly using them as a "human shield."

Russian media do not provide any confirmation of this, referring exclusively to the words of one of the Russian occupiers.

Such messages are typical lies of Kremlin propaganda and have nothing to do with reality. In the current academic year, as in the previous one, classes in Kupyansk schools are held exclusively in an online format.

The goal of this disinformation campaign is to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine and provoke division and conflicts between the military and civilians in front-line areas.

Russian propaganda is also spreading a fake that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is allegedly leaving "suicide bombers" to cover the withdrawal of Ukrainian units on the Pokrovsk direction of the front.

In fact, such reports have nothing to do with reality and are an information cover-up for the crimes of the Russian army. The Kremlin deliberately uses lies to justify its own losses and create the illusion of the weakness of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Such allegations are a typical tool of Russia's information war: the enemy seeks to discredit the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and break the trust in it of servicemen. These lies are also intended to sow fear among residents of front-line areas.