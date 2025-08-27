The CCD debunked the Russian fake news about Ukraine preparing a chemical attack in the Donetsk region

Russian propaganda is spreading a fake story about Ukraine allegedly preparing provocations with dangerous substances in the combat zone in the Donetsk region.

Russia spreads fake news about Ukraine preparing a chemical attack in the Donetsk region

In particular, Russian media sources report on the alleged introduction of toxic substances into water and food, and their disguise as "the supply of Russian-made provisions." Share

The Center emphasized that in this way Russian propagandists are trying to shift responsibility for any consequences onto the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

These messages have no relation to reality and are a typical example of manipulation to justify the Russian Federation's aggressive actions and create an information alibi for its own war crimes.

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine intercepted a conversation between Russian servicemen discussing preparations for the use of toxic substances against Ukrainian defenders.