The CCD debunked the Russian fake news about Ukraine preparing a chemical attack in the Donetsk region

Russian propaganda is spreading a fake story about Ukraine allegedly preparing provocations with dangerous substances in the combat zone in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- Russian propaganda falsely accuses Ukraine of preparing a chemical attack in the Donetsk region as part of a disinformation campaign.
- The CCD highlights the baselessness and manipulative nature of the information spread by Russian media, aiming to shift blame and create an information alibi for Russian aggression.
- The alleged introduction of toxic substances into water and food by Ukrainian forces, as claimed by Russian sources, has been debunked as a manipulation tactic.
Russia spreads fake news about Ukraine preparing a chemical attack in the Donetsk region
The Center emphasized that in this way Russian propagandists are trying to shift responsibility for any consequences onto the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
These messages have no relation to reality and are a typical example of manipulation to justify the Russian Federation's aggressive actions and create an information alibi for its own war crimes.
Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine intercepted a conversation between Russian servicemen discussing preparations for the use of toxic substances against Ukrainian defenders.
