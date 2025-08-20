Kremlin resources are spreading another fake about the alleged "1.7 million dead and missing Ukrainian soldiers." The Center for Countering Disinformation has denied this information, calling it absurd.

The CPD refuted the new Russian fake regarding the soldiers of the AFU

Russian propaganda claimed that "hackers hacked the database of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" and obtained data on losses in the millions. In reality, these figures have no basis whatsoever.

The CPD notes that Ukraine has never had a regular army of 1.7 million people.

As of January 2025, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the size of the Ukrainian army was about 880,000.

Moreover, according to the head of state, Russian military losses are three times higher than Ukrainian losses.

According to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of August 20, 2025, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost 1,072,700 people killed and wounded. Share

This negates any attempts by Russian propaganda to manipulate the numbers.