Russia spreads fake news about 1.7 million dead and missing Ukrainian soldiers
Publication date

Russia spreads fake news about 1.7 million dead and missing Ukrainian soldiers

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
CPD
Kremlin resources are spreading another fake about the alleged "1.7 million dead and missing Ukrainian soldiers." The Center for Countering Disinformation has denied this information, calling it absurd.

Points of attention

  • Kremlin-backed sources are perpetuating a fake story about 1.7 million dead and missing Ukrainian soldiers, which has been refuted by the Center for Countering Disinformation.
  • The actual size of the Ukrainian army as of January 2025 was around 880,000, casting doubt on the credibility of the claims about 1.7 million deaths.
  • Data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reveal that Russian military losses surpass Ukrainian losses, debunking myths and manipulations against Ukraine.

The CPD refuted the new Russian fake regarding the soldiers of the AFU

Russian propaganda claimed that "hackers hacked the database of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" and obtained data on losses in the millions. In reality, these figures have no basis whatsoever.

The CPD notes that Ukraine has never had a regular army of 1.7 million people.

As of January 2025, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the size of the Ukrainian army was about 880,000.

Moreover, according to the head of state, Russian military losses are three times higher than Ukrainian losses.

According to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of August 20, 2025, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost 1,072,700 people killed and wounded.

This negates any attempts by Russian propaganda to manipulate the numbers.

The purpose of such fakes is to demoralize Ukrainians and create the impression of "exhaustion" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to weaken support for Ukraine from international partners.

