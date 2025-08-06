The CPD denied the Russian fake about Ukraine's refusal to exchange a thousand prisoners of war

The head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations, Volodymyr Medinsky, stated that the third major prisoner exchange did not begin allegedly because of "Ukraine's refusal to give up 1,000 prisoners." However, this is another manipulation by the enemy.

The CPD denied the Russian fake about the exchange of prisoners of war

On August 6, information began to appear in the Russian media that allegedly "Kyiv is only selectively taking prisoners of war offered by Russia for exchange."

Hostile propagandists claim that Ukraine has allegedly already given up 1,000 prisoners of war from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Medinsky also made such a fake statement.

According to him, the third major prisoner exchange with Ukraine "has not yet begun due to Kyiv's refusal."

A fake "appeal" allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian prisoners of war also appeared online, which talks about "exclusion of certain individuals from exchange lists."

The CPD denied another Russian fake, stating that this is a continuation of the Russian campaign to discredit exchanges.