Zelenskyy announced a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The prisoner exchange will continue
On August 3, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that an agreement had been reached with the aggressor country Russia to exchange 1,200 people. According to him, work on the lists is currently underway.

Points of attention

  • Focus areas include energy sector preparedness, Ukrainian air defense development, and auditing the implementation of decisions by the National Security and Defense Council.
  • President Zelenskyy highlighted the need for immediate correction of pending decisions to ensure effective progress.

According to the Ukrainian leader, he discussed the negotiation track in detail with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and the Head of the Office Andriy Yermak.

First of all, it was about implementing the agreements of the meetings with the Russian side in Istanbul and preparing for a new meeting.

Among the key issues is the continuation of prisoner exchanges. There is an agreement to exchange 1,200 people, work on the lists is ongoing. The NSDC Secretary reported on communication with the Russian representative. We are also working to unblock the return of our civilians, we are clarifying data on each surname.

The head of the OPU spoke about interaction with Kyiv's main allies who assist our diplomacy, in particular contacts with Donald Trump's team, and about efforts to return children who were abducted by Russia.

We discussed with Rustem Umerov the upcoming meetings of the Headquarters and the topics of the reports at the Headquarters. In particular, the issues of preparing the energy sector and all of our critical infrastructure for the heating season, as well as the development of Ukrainian air defense and our long-range strikes on Russian logistics will be considered.

In addition, the focus is on auditing the implementation of decisions of the National Security and Defense Council and the General Staff.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that some decisions have not yet been implemented.

This will be corrected immediately, the head of state emphasized.

