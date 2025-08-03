Zelenskyy announced a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia

On August 3, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that an agreement had been reached with the aggressor country Russia to exchange 1,200 people. According to him, work on the lists is currently underway.
The prisoner exchange will continue
According to the Ukrainian leader, he discussed the negotiation track in detail with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and the Head of the Office Andriy Yermak.
First of all, it was about implementing the agreements of the meetings with the Russian side in Istanbul and preparing for a new meeting.
The head of the OPU spoke about interaction with Kyiv's main allies who assist our diplomacy, in particular contacts with Donald Trump's team, and about efforts to return children who were abducted by Russia.
In addition, the focus is on auditing the implementation of decisions of the National Security and Defense Council and the General Staff.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that some decisions have not yet been implemented.
