Ukraine held another exchange of prisoners of war with Russia

Ukraine returned a group of defenders from Russian captivity on June 26: continuation of a large exchange in accordance with the Istanbul agreements
Points of attention
- Ukraine conducted another prisoner exchange with Russia, returning a group of defenders in accordance with the Istanbul Agreements.
- The released prisoners of war, who were held captive for over three years, happily returned home, including young soldiers and officers.
- Among those who returned home were Ukrainian military personnel from various units, including the Navy, Land Forces, and the National Guard.
Ukrainian soldiers returned home from captivity
Today, another stage of the large-scale prisoner exchange took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, returned to the Motherland a group of Defenders under the age of 25, as well as Defenders who were injured and have health problems.
Military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including representatives of the Navy, Land Forces, State Border Guard, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Service, returned to their homeland.
The vast majority of the Defenders released today were held in captivity for over three years. A significant number of them were captured during the defense of Mariupol.
It was also possible to free the National Guardsmen guarding the Chernobyl nuclear power plant from captivity.
The oldest Defender who managed to return to his homeland is 62 years old.
Among the Defenders released today are officers.
In general, Ukrainians who defended the country in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kherson, Kyiv, and Sumy directions are returning home.
The Defenders released from captivity will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire time they were in captivity.
