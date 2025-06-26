Ukraine held another exchange of prisoners of war with Russia

Ukraine returned a group of defenders from Russian captivity on June 26: continuation of a large exchange in accordance with the Istanbul agreements

Ukrainian soldiers returned home from captivity

Today, another stage of the large-scale prisoner exchange took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, returned to the Motherland a group of Defenders under the age of 25, as well as Defenders who were injured and have health problems.

Military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including representatives of the Navy, Land Forces, State Border Guard, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Service, returned to their homeland.

The vast majority of the Defenders released today were held in captivity for over three years. A significant number of them were captured during the defense of Mariupol.

The specificity of today's exchange stage is that we managed to return young soldiers home. The youngest Defender is 24 years old and was captured during the defense of Mariupol in April 2022, at the age of 21.

It was also possible to free the National Guardsmen guarding the Chernobyl nuclear power plant from captivity.

The oldest Defender who managed to return to his homeland is 62 years old.

Among the Defenders released today are officers.

In general, Ukrainians who defended the country in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kherson, Kyiv, and Sumy directions are returning home.

The Defenders released from captivity will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire time they were in captivity.

The Coordination Headquarters continues its work and will be in the near future.