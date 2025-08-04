The CPD debunked a Russian fake about the occupation of the "Goptivka" checkpoint in the Kharkiv region by the occupiers

Hostile TG channels are spreading reports that the Russian Armed Forces have allegedly captured the Goptivka checkpoint in the Kharkiv region. This Russian propaganda claim was denied by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Information about the capture of the Goptivka checkpoint by Russians is fake

In fact, the Goptivka checkpoint is under the full control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This was reported by the head of the Dergachivskaya MVA Vyacheslav Zadorenko.

According to him, the enemy did indeed storm this checkpoint, but the Ukrainian military eliminated more than 10 occupiers, and dozens of others fled.