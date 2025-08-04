The CPD debunked a Russian fake about the occupation of the "Goptivka" checkpoint in the Kharkiv region by the occupiers

Hostile TG channels are spreading reports that the Russian Armed Forces have allegedly captured the Goptivka checkpoint in the Kharkiv region. This Russian propaganda claim was denied by the Center for Countering Disinformation.
Information about the capture of the Goptivka checkpoint by Russians is fake
In fact, the Goptivka checkpoint is under the full control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
This was reported by the head of the Dergachivskaya MVA Vyacheslav Zadorenko.
Trust only verified sources of information.
