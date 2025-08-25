Russia spreads new fake about "atrocities" by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Pokrovsk

Kremlin media is spreading a new fake about "atrocities" by the Ukrainian military. This time, propagandists have invented a story that Ukrainian military personnel allegedly killed a woman and a child in Pokrovsk for a car.

Russian propagandists invented a fake about the atrocities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Pokrovsk

The "news" contains no confirmation: no photos or videos from the scene, no testimonies from independent eyewitnesses, no information from Ukrainian or international sources.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The only “evidence” is the words of a man who introduced himself as a local resident, quoted by the Russian state news agency. The plot is built according to a typical propaganda scenario — the most brutal description of the crime without verified facts.

Such allegations are aimed at discrediting the Ukrainian army and diverting attention from the war crimes that Russia is systematically committing in the combat zone. The enemy is also trying to intimidate the population of frontline areas and impose the idea of the Russian occupation as "salvation." Share

The Center has repeatedly refuted similar statements by Russian propagandists about alleged "atrocities" by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas, which turned out to be fake.