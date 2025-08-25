Russia spreads new fake about "atrocities" by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Pokrovsk

Kremlin media is spreading a new fake about "atrocities" by the Ukrainian military. This time, propagandists have invented a story that Ukrainian military personnel allegedly killed a woman and a child in Pokrovsk for a car.
Points of attention
- Kremlin media is spreading a fake news story about Ukrainian military allegedly killing a woman and a child in Pokrovsk for a car, without any evidence or confirmation.
- The fabricated story is designed to smear the reputation of the Ukrainian army and divert attention from the war crimes committed by Russia in Donbas.
Russian propagandists invented a fake about the atrocities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Pokrovsk
The "news" contains no confirmation: no photos or videos from the scene, no testimonies from independent eyewitnesses, no information from Ukrainian or international sources.
This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.
The only “evidence” is the words of a man who introduced himself as a local resident, quoted by the Russian state news agency. The plot is built according to a typical propaganda scenario — the most brutal description of the crime without verified facts.
The Center has repeatedly refuted similar statements by Russian propagandists about alleged "atrocities" by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas, which turned out to be fake.
