Russia expands infrastructure for launching Geran strike UAVs over Ukraine

The Russian Federation is expanding the infrastructure for launching Geran-type strike UAVs in the area of the village of Tsymbulovo, Oryol region.

Russia deploys new launchers for Geraniums in Orel region

This was reported by the Telegram channel "Strategic Aviation of the Russian Federation", which monitors strategic aviation, strike UAV launches, and ballistics.

TEN more launchers for Geran-5 UAVs will be placed at the Tsimbulov drone port in the near future. Share

According to the channel's authors, they have been observing the process of expanding the launch pad in Tsymbulova for almost a month.

On April 22, we began observing the process of expanding the Shahediv launch site in the Tsimbulov settlement. Although construction is far from complete, we can see an interim result.

The channel published satellite images, which, according to the authors, show the construction of new launch pads for the Geran-5 UAV, concrete underground warehouses for storing strike drones, and additional infrastructure on the territory of the facility.

Currently, near the already built launchers for the Geran-5 strike UAVs, construction is underway for 4 more launchers. Share

The channel's authors also claim that construction is underway in the southern part of the facility of at least eight new concrete structures for storing UAVs and parking lots for six more Geran-5 launchers.