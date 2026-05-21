Russia expands infrastructure for launching Geran strike UAVs over Ukraine

The Russian Federation is expanding the infrastructure for launching Geran-type strike UAVs in the area of the village of Tsymbulovo, Oryol region.
Points of attention
- Russia is expanding infrastructure in the Oryol region for launching Geran-type strike UAVs, with new launchers and warehouses being constructed.
- The expansion includes the addition of ten more launchers for Geran-5 UAVs at the Tsimbulov drone port, as reported by the Telegram channel Strategic Aviation of the Russian Federation.
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This was reported by the Telegram channel "Strategic Aviation of the Russian Federation", which monitors strategic aviation, strike UAV launches, and ballistics.
According to the channel's authors, they have been observing the process of expanding the launch pad in Tsymbulova for almost a month.
On April 22, we began observing the process of expanding the Shahediv launch site in the Tsimbulov settlement. Although construction is far from complete, we can see an interim result.
The channel published satellite images, which, according to the authors, show the construction of new launch pads for the Geran-5 UAV, concrete underground warehouses for storing strike drones, and additional infrastructure on the territory of the facility.
The channel's authors also claim that construction is underway in the southern part of the facility of at least eight new concrete structures for storing UAVs and parking lots for six more Geran-5 launchers.
On April 22, analysts of the Telegram channel "Strategic Aviation of the Russian Federation" reported the detection of launchers for jet UAVs of the "Geran-3/4" and "Geran-5" types at the Tsimbulovo training ground. According to their data, new warehouses for storing drones were being built at the training ground, and a significant number of drones were noticed in the open air near the launch points.
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