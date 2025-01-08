Even Russian propagandists no longer hide the fact that in 2025, the aggressor country of Russia may face a collapse in the real estate market.

The situation on the Russian real estate market is extremely unstable

What is important to understand is that during the current year, against the backdrop of a decline in the purchasing power of Russians due to the cancellation of some preferential mortgage programs, as well as an increase in the key rate, housing sales in the aggressor country will sharply decrease, and prices will increase.

Olesya Dzyuba, head of the analytics department of the Litak group, made a forecast on this matter.

She believes that in 2025, sales will decrease by 15%.

Despite this, it is most likely that market demand will remain active thanks to government subsidy programs, primarily family mortgages, for which additional budget funds have recently been allocated, as well as Far Eastern and Arctic mortgages.

The expert also does not hide the fact that housing prices will inevitably increase and reach at least 5-6% against the backdrop of increasing construction costs and rising developer costs.

In order to maintain their business, they will bring less new housing to the market. Developers' costs have increased sharply due to the Central Bank raising the key rate to 21%, which has led to a significant increase in the cost of loans for developers, who mostly implement their projects in debt. Share

What is happening to the Russian economy?

British intelligence officials believe that the fall in the ruble is due to the announcement of sanctions against Russia's Gazprombank.

What is important to understand is that economic statistics were published after this, indicating the continued overheating of the enemy economy.

In response, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation announced the cessation of foreign currency purchases by 2025.

Despite this, as is known, the ruble exchange rate remained around 100 to the dollar until December 20, 2024, which led to widespread market expectations for another increase in the key rate.